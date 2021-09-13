Ghana’s Black Queens, the Female Eagles of Mali and the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco will all jet into the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport early today for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament taking place in the City of Lagos.

While the Queens and Eagles are arriving in Nigeria aboard a chartered flight, the Lionesses are coming into town aboard a Royal Air Maroc flight.

Organisers announced on Sunday that all the six matches of the international showpiece in honour of the name and Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would now hold at the remodelled and upgraded Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

While Morocco and Mali are in the same Group A with Nigeria, Ghana’s Black Queens, two-time runners-up of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, tackle Cameroon and South Africa in Group B.

Nine –time African champions Nigeria will also move into the team hotel on Monday morning, as organizers, teams and officials look forward with so much expectation to Wednesday’s opening ceremony that will see the Super Falcons taking on the Female Eagles of Mali as from 4pm.

