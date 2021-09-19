By Monica Iheakam

For Super Falcons striker Gift Monday, Tuesday tie against South Africa in the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup is a must win.

The Falcons and Bayana Bayana of South Africa will lock horns at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium Onikan to decide who goes home with the maximum three points at stake.

Speaking ahead of the epic encounter, Gift said; “I have not forgotten that South Africa defeated us in the opening game of the AWCON 2018 in Ghana and the player that scored that goal terrorised the Ghana defence last Friday at Onikan Stadium.

“Never again will such happen and I am happy to watch their game. South Africa has very fast attackers, but we will stop them and I must break into their defence to get our goals come Tuesday, Gift stated.

But her rival ,Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa said it would be another ‘bad evening’ for Nigeria football lovers.

Kgatlana,who plays for Atletico Madrid of Spain, in 2018 scored the only goal that earned Bayana Bayana victory against Falcons at the 2018 AWCON in Ghana.

“It is going to be an interesting game. We shocked a lot of people in 2018 in Ghana when we beat Super Falcons . I expect the game to be tough , but we are more attacking minded.

Apart from being an in- form squad, South Africa, boasts of younger players ,while home advantage, makes Nigeria favourites.

