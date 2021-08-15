The much -anticipated Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament which will see six of Africa’s leading women National Teams competing for honours in the City of Lagos is only 30 days to its commencement.

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, are looking to rekindle rivalry with other top African teams in the women’s game at the invitational tourney themed Playing for Good. The tournament is billed for 13th – 21st September 2021 and will also involve the women A teams of Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Morocco and Mali.

Super Falcons, presently in high spirits after a first-ever participation in the USWNT Summer Series in the United States of America and an 8-day training camp in Austria ahead of this tournament, are largely expected to re-assert their dominance and superiority in Africa, following their inability to make the just-concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament, otherwise known as Aisha Buhari Cup, is enjoying the support of top football stakeholders in the country and all hands are on desk for a successful tournament, with an organizing committee peopled by tested administrators and technocrats.