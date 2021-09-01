Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare has assured that the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Female Football Championship would boost female football development in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

The minister made this assertion in his office in Abuja yesterday when he received in audience the Local Organising Committee of the Aisha Buhari Cup competition.

“Let me commend the wonderful work that has been done so far by the organising committee towards having a successful event. I knew that you started with little or no funds, but seeing how much you have done means you are miracle workers. I read a lot about what you have done when I was at the Olympics. I’m not surprised because the theme of the competition” Playing for Good” is in synch with the vision of the Aisha Buhari Foundation which encourages the girl child to excel.”

The minister assured that all necessary support would be given to make the competition a huge success. “When Amaju told me of the plans to stage the competition, the first question I asked him was if he had enough time and he said yes and I promised to lend my support. I’m glad that the event is now a reality. The competition will excite, inspire and unite people. Whatever will unite people has the full support of the ministry. So my support is total especially since it has to do with female football.

FIFA is unapologetic about female football development. The competition is going to attract more women to take to female football. So it would be nice to see alot of collateral like jerseys, caps, ball pens, keyholders and other souvenirs printed so that further interest can be generated. I hereby pledge my support and will also get others to support.”

