Nigeria women football great and Assistant Coach of Heartland Queens FC of Owerri, Stella Mbachu has advocated that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament be sustained in the interest of women and girls in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

“Football has a way of driving home messages better and across wider territories, and you would be surprised at how far the messages can go. In this light, I am calling on the organizers and also the First Lady herself to see to the sustenance of the laudable project.

“It is usually easy to start a project, but here in Africa, sustaining it is always a challenge. I am appealing to the First Lady to sustain it even after she must have left office. It should not be allowed to die.”

The Aisha Buhari Foundation focuses on women and young girls as well as vulnerable people like widows, orphans and the disabled across the country. The programme involves training for entrepreneurial skills and provision of starter packs, conditional and unconditional cash transfers and provision of business tools.

Mbachu also said the tournament will help participating teams in their preparation towards the qualification race of the 2022 Women AFCON and the Championship proper. “It is a good tournament and even has all the characteristics of the Women AFCON. It is a great opportunity for the teams involved to prepare for the major tournaments ahead.”