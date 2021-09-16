Two goals from Monday Gift secured the Super Falcons their first victory against Mali in the Aisha Buhari Cup at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium Onikan Lagos State on Wednesday evening.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries which included FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu among other VIPs.

The game started with both sides posing attacking threats and the Malians matched the Super Falcons in every department. With the gridlock in the defense of both teams, the first half ended in futility as none of the sides could find the back of the net.

The second half resumed and the Falcons did try to open up the defense of the Les Aiglonnes but all to no avail.

The Malians did threaten on few occasions but the defensive duo of Onome Ebi and Glory Ogbonna were held their ground.

With no major breakthrough and the game looking to end in a draw, two quick goals from Monday Gift assisted by Asisat Oshoala gave the Super Falcons the edge over the Malians who indeed gave them a good fight.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.