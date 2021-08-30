Morocco defender, Hanane Ait El Haj has backed her side to emerge victorious at the upcoming Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament taking place in Lagos, Nigeria next month.

The Atlas Lionesses are drawn against Mali and Nigeria in Group A of the six-nation competition and the former Zaragoza star is excited about her team’s chance to test themselves against women’s football powerhouses in Africa.

“For us, it’s a good opportunity to know first, our level, what we should improve on and also the level of the teams that we may likely play at the Women Africa Cup of Nations,” El Haj, who recently helped ASFAR win the UNIAF Women’s Champions League title, told ABC Media.

“We play against Mali a lot of times, so we know each other. But it will be our first game with Nigeria and we know they are a big and strong team that always fight for titles.”

On their ultimate goal at the competition, the 26-year-old said: “Our ambition is to win this tournament and improve ourselves.

“It will be a very exciting competition with big teams competing in it, thanks to everyone who organised this tournament.”

Meanwhile, Black Queens of Ghana Head Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, has invited 30 players to prepare for the tournament .

Ghana plays in Group B of the tournament against Cameroon and South Africa. In the roster, there are 22 home–based professionals and eight foreign-based players, including team captain Elizabeth Addo and Grace Asentawaa of Spanish club, Real Betis.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.