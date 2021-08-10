By Monica Iheakam

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the forthcoming Aisha Buhari Cup the mandate to put together a tournament befitting the office of the First Lady of Nigeria by upholding the virtues, decency, excellence and uprightness of which a First Lady represents.

It further urged the NFF Secretariat to ensure all hands are on deck for adequate preparation of the nine time African champions, Super Falcons to emerge victorious at the tournament.

This was one of the decisions reached at the NFF’s Annual General Meeting held in Benin on Sunday.

Expectedly at the end of the meeting, far-reaching deliberations and resolutions concerning Nigeria football were made, with focus on the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament amongst other pressing football matters.

Lagos State enjoys the prestige of hosting the upcoming maiden Aisha Buhari Cup competition that will see the continent’s powerhouses in women’s football – Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Mali, and Morocco – test their strength in

The Executive Committee also views as importance, Nigeria’s qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar and enjoined the secretariat to be at the top of its game and leave no stone unturned to see that the Super Eagles emerge winner of their Group C pool and go ahead to win the home-and-away knockout round to ensure a seventh FIFA World Cup appearance for Nigeria.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.