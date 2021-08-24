Sweden-based Super Falcons’ defender, Glory Ogbonna has boasted that her team remains the team to beat when hostilities begin for the six-nation Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament in Lagos next month.

The former Edo Queens defence marshal was in the Falcons squad that undertook an 8-day training camp in the Austrian capital, Vienna in July as part of the intense preparations for the forthcoming football showpiece.

Speaking on her expectations at the competition that will see the nine-time African champions trade tackles with Mali and Morocco in Group A, the Umeå IK star insisted that Falcons are well-equipped to emerge victorious at the tournament named in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady.

“As champions of Africa, we have a status to defend. I am aware that no team should be underrated but the Super Falcons remain the team to beat. Be it Mali, Morocco or any other country, they can never be a serious threat to us. For sure, it is going to be a great competition and I relish the challenge it brings. The teams will definitely put up lots of effort to battle for supremacy and make an appreciable impact in the competition.

“I know Lagos will be the perfect home for us and it is always good to play right in front of your home fans as it gives the players the extra energy to bring out the desired result, “ Ogbonna assured.