The Government of Lagos State is delighted that the ‘Centre of Excellence’ was chosen to host the inaugural edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament and will leave no stone unturned to stage a tournament for the beautiful side of memories, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured on Friday.

Speaking when Members of the Local Organizing Committee of the tournament led by NFF 1st Vice President/Chairman of Lagos State FA, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu did nothing to hide his enthuasiasm, and confessed a deepening love for football and especially the women’s game.

“Lagos State, the State of aquatic splendour, is delighted to be named as host of this very important invitational tournament. We will aim to not only host a tournament befitting of the name and positive values that Her Excellency projects and promotes, but also want to showcase our State and the country at large through an efficient and effective organization that will be talked about for a long time.”

Speaking earlier, Mr. Pinnick informed Governor Sanwo-Olu that the LOC members were A-list individuals carefully drawn from the football, business and political spheres, and are already aligned to the fact that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament must meet the best standards possible anywhere, and has to leave worthy legacies that will reflect brilliantly on Nigeria’s image in the universe.

