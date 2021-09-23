Sports loving Member of Parliament, Israel Sunny-Goli has given a pat on the back to the nation’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari and the football governing body NFF for putting together the just concluded Aisha Buhari Cup.

Sunny-Goli who represents Brass- Nembe federal constituency in the House of Representatives said the tournament was a good initiative that would help the girl child and develop women football in the country.

He noted that the six-nation tournament has succeeded in serving as quality friendlies for the Super Falcons ahead of the African Women Cup of Nations.

Sunny-Goli who singlehandedly bankrolled a marathon race for his constituents last month stressed that the First Lady has through the tournament demonstrated her love for Nigerian ladies.

“The Aisha Buhari Cup was a fantastic initiative. I congratulate the First Lady and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for putting it together,” Sunny-Goli stated.

It would be noted that the Super Falcons won their first game in the tournament beating Mali by 2-0 only to bow to South Africa in the last match of the tournament by 4-2.

