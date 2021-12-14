From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has described the Chairman and Publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a true definition of a serial entrepreneur.
She spoke at Nda-Isaiah’s first memorial anniversary lecture held in Abuja on Tuesday, adding that only few Nigerians possess the rare qualities he was endowed with.
In attendance during the event at International Conference Centre (ICC) include the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Publisher of Thisday, Nduka Obaigbena, Senator Dino Melaye, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media, Garba Shehu, Captains of Industry among other dignitaries.
In her comments, she said: “We will remember him tomorrow and till the rest of our lives. We will remember him not only because we love him but also because of the way he lived his life and the many ways he impacted our lives positively.
“Sam means many things to different people, newspaper columnist, a politician, pharmacist, journalist, chairman and founder of Leadership newspaper. He was a loving husband and father. He was an associate to me and my family and also jokingly called him my President.
“Over the course of his life, he ventured into diverse field for as wild as his imagination will take him. He was a true definition of a serial entrepreneur but all that he ventured were geared towards building and developing the nation and service to humanity.
“I am sure that there are only a few Nigerians with that kind of energy. But that was what enabled him to break boundaries and make friends all over Nigeria and beyond. That was what earned him traditional titles from all segments of Nigeria.
“To Zainab, you have been very strong since Sam’s departure, the children, the family, his business empire and the rest of us need you now because your strength and visibility give us some sense of Sam’s presence. We will surely miss you Sam but we comfort in knowing that you lived a good and memorable life,” she noted.
Speaking similarly, the widow of late Sam, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, described him as a great, passionate husband.
“On that day of his death, I didn’t think it was possible to go on, but God has been faithful to me and my family.The first day my husband introduced himself to me he said I am Sam and the next thing he said was I want to marry you.
“He was very straight forward, he did not believe in wasting time and to him the best time to do something is yesterday not today. He grabbed life by the horns and he expected high standard from us.
“There are many times he fell short but he never gave up on his aspirations. So, I found myself after a few years of living with him. We had a very wonderful relationship, I never called him by any name except sweetie.
“In fact there was a time we were coming back from church and we had given some people lift and they asked my daughter her father’s name and she replied sweetie.
“I thank God for everything. In life he was a great and passionate husband and even in death, he put everything in place for us to make sure that we did not lack anything,” she extolled his virtues.
The SGF noted that Nda-Isaiah lived a life of emotion as a multi-talented person, describing him as a good friend.
“I will call the the organizers of this event, the Leadership Group, to consider instituting a Memorial Lecture series in honour of the Late Ndah-Isaiah.
“Such lecture series will ensure that the qualities and big ideas of the late Publisher and politician would be passed on to younger generations for posterity,” he said.
Also speaking about the benevolent nature of the deceased, a close friend of the family, Elder Martina Kobe expressed sadness over the loss.
“Sam was there for me when other people abandoned me when I was having some challenges after I lost my husband. Sam encouraged me to start a restaurant business in Abuja and later a fashion house, he also was buying one expensive medication for me even to his death.
“Sam did so much for people, he was indeed my son and also became my father. Affliction will not no rise again, God will rise people like Sam to continue to be a blessing to his family,” she prayed.
A panel of discussant which featured Lai Mohammed, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, the Minister of Water Resources and Obaigbena, dealt on the topic: ‘How have the political parties fared on the Big Ideas? A presidential declaration speech of Sam Ndah-Isaiah, entitled, It’s time for the Big Ideas, delivered at the Minna Polo Ground on November 4, 2014.
