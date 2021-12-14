From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has described the Chairman and Publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a true definition of a serial entrepreneur.

She spoke at Nda-Isaiah’s first memorial anniversary lecture held in Abuja on Tuesday, adding that only few Nigerians possess the rare qualities he was endowed with.

In attendance during the event at International Conference Centre (ICC) include the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Publisher of Thisday, Nduka Obaigbena, Senator Dino Melaye, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media, Garba Shehu, Captains of Industry among other dignitaries.

In her comments, she said: “We will remember him tomorrow and till the rest of our lives. We will remember him not only because we love him but also because of the way he lived his life and the many ways he impacted our lives positively.

“Sam means many things to different people, newspaper columnist, a politician, pharmacist, journalist, chairman and founder of Leadership newspaper. He was a loving husband and father. He was an associate to me and my family and also jokingly called him my President.

“Over the course of his life, he ventured into diverse field for as wild as his imagination will take him. He was a true definition of a serial entrepreneur but all that he ventured were geared towards building and developing the nation and service to humanity.

“I am sure that there are only a few Nigerians with that kind of energy. But that was what enabled him to break boundaries and make friends all over Nigeria and beyond. That was what earned him traditional titles from all segments of Nigeria.

“To Zainab, you have been very strong since Sam’s departure, the children, the family, his business empire and the rest of us need you now because your strength and visibility give us some sense of Sam’s presence. We will surely miss you Sam but we comfort in knowing that you lived a good and memorable life,” she noted.

Speaking similarly, the widow of late Sam, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, described him as a great, passionate husband.