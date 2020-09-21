Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari has donated assorted relief materials to flood victims in Kebbi State.

The gesture, which was extended to the victims through her Pet Programme, the Future Assured Programme, consisting of food, toiletries, detergents and blankets were received by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The items according to the accompanying letter listed the items donated as follows ; 10kg Rice- 700 bags, 5kg Rice -700bags, Condiments bag- 1,500, Cosmetics bag- 1500 and Blankets- 25 bales.

While handling over the items, the delegates of Hajia Buhari, led by her SSA, Hon. Aliyu Hussaini, sympathised with the victims of flood disaster in Kebbi state.

While receiving the items, Kebbi state Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri thanked the Wife of the President for her kindness to the people of Kebbi state on this time of need stressed that, her humanitarian trait was unmatched.

The distribution which commenced immediately by her team, with logistic assistance from LG chairmen have covered four local government areas.

The Councils includes; Kalgo, Bagudo, Jega and Birnin Kebbi while her team have visited Villages such as Tungan daka, Mai Zagga,Tunga Ummaru, Yakana, Makera, Unguwar Sani, Maurida, Wabbaku, Damana, Littigawo, Kola, Gwadangwaji and Arbi.

While speaking in Bagudo LGA, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Aliyu Khaliel conveyed his gratitude for the humanitarian efforts of Mrs Aisha Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his prompt response to the natural disaster.