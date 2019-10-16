Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the viral video of her altercation with Fatima, daughter of Mallam Mamman Daura, on social media.

She described the video as an embarrassment not only to the Office of the First Lady but to her children as well.

She tendered the apology in an audience with wives of state governors who were in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to welcome her back after her two months vacation which she said was on health grounds.

Mrs Buhari while reacting to the approval for the appointments of some aides for her office, said it would enable her to concentrate more on the home front.

Mrs Buhari also expressed her desire to reinvigorate the African First Ladies Peace Mission to foster peace and sustainable development of women and children.

She informed the visiting first ladies from the states that she had already secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for the construction of a permanent secretariat of the mission.

The First Lady thanked the governors’ wives for their continued support and partnership with her NGO, the Future Assured Programme, in providing support for women and children, especially in the areas of health, education and women and youths empowerment.

She also thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the governors’ wives for supporting the advocacy to improve maternal and child health in Nigeria.

The representative of Northern Governors’ Wives’ Forum and wife of Borno State governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, declared their loyalty and support to the first lady towards uplifting the lives of women and children in Nigeria.

”I want to assure you of our loyalty and support to all your initiative towards uplifting the well-being of women and children in Nigeria.

“We are ever ready to take on any assignment in seeing that women and children are in good health, especially with your Future Assured Programme.

“We are going to give you all the necessary support you require because we believe any decision you take will be in the best interest of women and children in Nigeria,” Zulum said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Southern Governors’ Wives’ Forum, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, said they were at the State House to welcome the first lady from her visit to the United Kingdom and thanked God for her safe return in good health.

Obaseki prayed the Almighty God to guide and protect the first lady to achieve her purpose of being there for the well-being of women and children in Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by the wife of the vice-president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani and wife of former governor of Nasarawa State, Mrs Mairo Al-Makura among others.