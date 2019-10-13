Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of spreading fake news in the country, say it might plunge the country into trouble.

Last week Thursday, the social media was awash with stories of her husband, getting set to marry Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The wife of the president was rumoured to have returned to the country to cause an upset over the alleged affair, but was shut out by ‘Aso Rock cabal.’

She gave the advice when she spoke with journalists on Sunday shortly on arrival back in the country around 4.30am Nigerian time on a British Airways flight.

Stressing that fake news does no one any good, Mrs. Buhari urged relevant stakeholders to make efforts to stem the act.

”The genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband was dead.

”That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and presidents of other countries to confirm (the rumour); so I called the attention of NCC, NBC and the National Orientation Agency.

”Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect,” she said.

On why she was away for so long, the First Lady said: “It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend holiday with them.

”I never abandon my children; and last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

”So, the same this year’s holiday in the U.K, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

”From the UK, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities,” she explained.

Mrs Buhari expressed gratitude to Almighty God for a safe journey back to Nigeria from United Kingdom after a medical leave.

She also thanked her husband and all Nigerians for their support and encouragement.

She said she was ready to continue her work with women and children.

Present at the airport to receive her were the First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs Rasheedat Bello; wife of former governor of Nassarawa State, Mrs Mairo Al Makura; Chairperson of National Centre for Women Development; Joy Gene Nunieh; wife of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Mrs Ekaetae Unoma Godswill Akpabio; D.G. Women’s Development Centre, Mrs Mary Etta, and Senior Special Assistant office of the wife of the President, Dr Hajo Sani.

She returned to the Villa to meet her family and friends waiting.