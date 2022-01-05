Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has facilitated the employment of two physically challenged ex-corps members in the Federal Civil Service.

Giving the names of the beneficiaries as Onogberie Efe Lulu and Nuruddeen Tahir, the scheme, in a statement signed by Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, noted that the gesture came as result of the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim’s persistent advocacy for stakeholders’ support, especially in the area of corps welfare.

The duo were handed their employment letters from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund on Wednesday by the Director-General in his office.

The statement further announced that General Ibrahim also expressed gratitude to the Wife of the President for her sustained interest in the success of NYSC, and the welfare of Corps Members.

“Her latest gesture would motivate the beneficiaries to render more dedicated service to the country as well as send a message to other physically challenged youths that the nation cared for them, and would give them opportunities to realize their potentials,” he noted.

The Director-General equally congratulated the duo and enjoined them to reciprocate the gesture of the Wife of the President by being dedicated to their duties.

Responding, sccordibg to the statement, Lulu and Tahir both expressed gratitude to the Wife of the President for her benevolence and prayed the Almighty to reward her.

They also thanked the Director-General for his unwavering commitment to their welfare, noting that he had always been a source of motivation for them.

Both youths assured that they would utilize the opportunity given to them to render even greater services to the nation.