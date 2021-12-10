AUTHORITY of the Kwara State University, Malete, on Saturday honorary doctorate degree award of Technology on the Group Managing Director/CEO of KAM Holding Ltd., Dr. Kamoru Yusuf for his contributions to the growth and development of technological advancement in the nation.

Also honoured at the 8th & 9th combined convocation ceremonies include the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, business moguls, Alhaji Mohammadu Indimi and Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu.

Others are, Mr. Jolayemi Omotowa, and the current Chancellor of the University, Engr. Bamidele Adewumi for their respective contributions to natio building strides.

The event was witnessed by the Governors of Kwara and Borno State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Professor Babagana Zulum, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Ibn El-Kenami among other eminent Nigerians.

Shortly after receiving the award which was decorated by the Visitor to the University and Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Akanbi SAN, the KAM Holding Ltd CEO thanked the authority of the Kwara State University Malete for the honour.

According to him, “As an industrialist, we have been supporting KWASU in various ways especially with our Revolving Loans to Students of the Centre for Enterprenuership in order to make them employers of labour and good ambassadors of the nation.

“We shall do more in coming years. I wish KWASU management and staff a successful convocation ceremonies.”

