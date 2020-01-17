Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The wedding of Muhammad Garba Shehu and Zuwaira Umar Faruk, on Friday reconciled First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In December 2019, Mrs. Buhari had accused the president’s media aide of making a mess of communication from the Presidential Villa, meddling in the affairs of her family, starving her of funds to run her office and messing up her marriage.

In a statement she personally signed, Mrs Buhari had accused Shehu of handing himself to the cabal and “presented himself to these people as willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the president. This should not be so.”

But in a letter to the presidential media aide, who is the father of the groom, the First Lady, said she will continue to pray for the success of the marriage.

“We also pray to God Almighty to bless this marriage and make their home a happy one to enjoy their union as husband and wife,” Mrs. Buhari wrote.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his message of congratulations to the newlywed, urged them to learn to be patient with one another.

“The secret of successful marriages are in patience and tolerance for your partner. I urge you to banish anger, mistrust and impatience from your home,” the president advised.

The president was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi.

The governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje received the bride on behalf of Muhammad Garba Shehu at the event which was also attended by Governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Edo State.

A statement by Deputy Director (Information) State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, said the wedding Fatiha took place at the An-Noor Mosque, Wuse, Abuja.