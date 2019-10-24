The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has advised Nigerians to embrace cancer advocacy to save lives.

She also expressed her belief that the detection and treatment of cancer disease was key to saving the lives of its carrier.

Mrs Buhari said this on Thursday on her social media handle ahead of the planned cancer awareness walk slated for Oct. 26.

The cancer walk is organised by the Medicaid Cancer Foundation in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari called on Nigerian women and girls to ensure periodic examination of their breast to guard against breast cancer and other diseases.

“I call on all Nigerian women and young girls to do a monthly self breast examination because early detection is key to saving lives.

“Let us all join the Medicaid Cancer Foundation to walk away cancer in Nigeria,” she urged. (NAN)