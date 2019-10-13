Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday after her long absence from the country.

According to a statement by her spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4.30am.

She was quoted as saying that she was happy to be back in the country after what she called a “deserved rest.”

She was said to have been received at the airport by wives of serving and former state governors as well as some other friends and family members.

The statement read, “This morning, First Lady of Nigeria, Dr Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after a long holiday in the UK.

“She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight.

“Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

“She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

“She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

“On hand to receive her were wives of present and former governors and many associates.”

_________________________________________

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja (PUNCH)