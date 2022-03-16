From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has called for a new approach from donor-dictated humanitarian and development aid to a needs-driven and community-centred model for the benefit of vulnerable populations.

In a statement by Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the First Lady), Aliyu Abdullahi, she made the call, Tuesday, in a keynote address at the 18th Dubai International Humanitarian & Development Aid Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) which entered its third day, Wednesday.

The annual event is the world’s leading gathering of policymakers from various countries, UN agencies, and a variety of actors including International Non-governmental Organisations and charities in the humanitarian sector.

In a presentation titled ‘SDG 17: A Hand-holding Approach to Partnerships and Sustainable Development: The Nigerian Experience of Aisha Buhari/Future Assured Foundation”, the First Lady gave an insight into the huge success of her pet project, in collaboration with development partners across the world.

She said her pet project has recorded life-changing milestones in the areas of health, education, women, and youth empowerment for various social groups across Nigeria.

“Leaning on partnerships with governmental agencies, development partners, donors, and other actors, the Aisha Buhari Foundation has, over the years, touched the lives of multitude Nigerians through the provision of healthcare centres, schools, and income-generating activities,” she disclosed.

According to her, the foundation has over the past 6 years significantly contributed to the realisation of SDG goals 3, 4, and 5, adding, “this would have been impossible without the support of dependable partners in the peace and security, development and humanitarian clusters.

“I, therefore, advocate for a paradigm shift from donor-centred development aid, to a truly localised community-centred approach in building capacities for implementing humanitarian and development assistance.

“It is pertinent to reflect more than ever before, on the issues of accountability, transparency, and trust in humanitarian aid delivery,” the First Lady said.

This year’s conference has drawn participants from across the globe, including the Director-General, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACADI) of the UAE, Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, the European Commissioner for Crises Management, Mr Janez Lenarcic. The Secretary-General, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Mr Jagan Chapagain, and the Secretary-General, Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Dr Sergio Piazzi.

Others are Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and Dr Manal Mohammed Taryam, the CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation, among several others.