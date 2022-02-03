From Fred Itua, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, declared war on cancer in Abuja, with a pledge to work with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Onyenbuchi Chris Ifediora Foundation (OCI).

Mrs Buhari made the promise during the official flag-off ceremony of the Arm Our Youths Anti Cancer Health Campaign.

In her speech, she said her support for the NYSC/OCI anti-cancer awareness campaign and any other organisation or Non-Governmental Organisations that are involved in the fight against cancer.

She said: “On this note I wish to declare my support in the fight against all forms of cancer. I wish to also use this medium to call on cancer stakeholders to exact more effort in awareness creation amongst our citizens. It is also important to come up with new ideas such as this cascade campaign to Secondary schools.

“This campaign has reached thousands of members including those in hard to reach areas. I intend to do more and partner with more organisations such as Nigerian Cancer Society and OCI foundation until we overcome the negative health outcomes associated with cancer.”

Director General of NYSC, Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said “as long as health is one of the cardinal programmes of the scheme, the scheme will take the awareness campaign to all the corners of the country.”

Speaking through the Director Corps Mobilisation, Victoria Ango, he said: “Health service to community is one of the cardinal programmes which occupy the heart of the DG.

“The awareness might, among other things, reduce medical tourism and conserve the hard-earned foreign currency of Nigerians. Thus, creating awareness to enable Nigerian prevent or better manage this ailment is quite commendable.

“The NYSC is far more determined than you can imagine to carry out the awareness to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

Founder and President of OCI, Chris Ifediora, said: “The ArOY Health Campaign offers an innovative approach to stemming the scourge of breast and cervical cancers among Nigerians.

“It also aims to include preventive teachings into the academic curriculum of all senior secondary schools in

Nigeria’s 36 states (and the FCT) before the end of 2025.

“We are currently working with Nigerian First Ladies (at the state levels), and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC, at the national level).

“With recent developments, we are very hopeful that the current Office of the Nigerian First Lady and her NGO, as well as the current Nigerian legislature, will also partner with us.”