Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has departed London for Abuja, weeks after being away from the country and away from the public eye.

Through her verified Twitter handle @ashiambuhari, she tweeted “Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam.”

On Thursday, October 10, social media was awash with stories of Buhari getting set to marry Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The wife of the president was rumoured to have returned to the country to cause an upset over the alleged affair, but was shut out by ‘Aso Rock cabal’.

A fake video also circulated on the social media claiming Mrs. Buhari was locked up in an apartment at the Presidential Villa after she returned to the country.

Farouq is currently in New York, United States, where she is promoting a UN campaign against poverty.

President Muhammadu Buhari brushed as aside the rumour making the rounds to observe the the Ju’mat prayers at the Aso Rock Mosque last Friday. He was joined by unprecedented worshippers condemned those behind the fake news, calling on well-meaning citizens to always shun unverified social media reports.