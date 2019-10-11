All is set for the maiden edition of Raising Girls Summit, a platform that commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child, holding today in Lagos.

According to the organisers, billed to speak at the event are Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari; blogger Linda Ikeji; May Ikeora, CEO, Green Girl Company Ltd; Miss Nigeria, Chidinma Leliani Aaron; Lagos State First Lady, Nimi Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, and Julie Okah-Donli, DG, NAPTIP among others.

Speaking at the unveiling, Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Aaron said: “Nigeria has great concern for the girl-child because who she becomes has a strong impact on what our nation will turn out to be. We therefore call on every Nigerian and invite schools to attend the summit as registration is still open.”

A trademark event of the Green Girl Company and themed: ‘Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow’, Raising Girls Summit is a one-day programme dedicated to giving girls a voice by engaging key stakeholders pertinent to their empowerment. It also aims to influence social change to ensure a better life for girls in Africa.

Also speaking, May Ikeora said: “Girls are breaking barriers posed by stereotypes and exclusion. As entrepreneurs, innovators and initiators of global movements, girls are creating a world that is relevant for them and future generations and this is central towards achieving gender equality and women empowerment.

“This year’s Summit targets over 2,000 participants and the summit focuses on critical matters while the empowerment theme will focus more on STEM and how to increase the participation of girls.”