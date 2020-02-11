Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Monday received former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President’s wife personally broke the news on her Twitter handle @aishambuhari on Tuesday.

Her tweet was accompanied by four different photographs.

She said they discussed greater involvement of women in politics and their participation at a lower level of governance.

Both women also discussed girl child education and Mrs Jonathan’s pet project “women for change.”

She said Mrs Jonathan shared her experience in office and her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.

Mrs Buhari posted: “Yesterday (Monday), I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

“We discussed my efforts with regards to the greater involvement of women in politics & participation of women at a lower level of governance.

“We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change”

“I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in society.

“It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments.

Both women met last month at the 10th year death anniversary of Maryam Babangida.

Aisha Buhari had at that event shared some photos and a short video from the event on her verified Instagram handle.

In a comment, the First Lady had expressed joy at the gathering of the former first ladies and urged that meetings like that should continue to enable them to share experiences.

She said meetings like that would also enhance proposed programmes of future first ladies and help to shape the existence of youths of the country.

A week ago, Mrs Buhari had also received former First Lady, Mrs Turai Yar’Adua, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President’s wife personally broke the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She disclosed that the two of them discussed gender-based violence, drug abuse and the development of the country generally.