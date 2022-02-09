From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady Aisha Buhari has paid a congratulatory visit to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who received the traditional title of Dan Amanar Daura (trusted son of Daura) last Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

Amaechi who was conferred with the title alongside Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu, who was given the title Tafida Babba Daura, by the Emir, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, in recognition of their immense contributions to the development of the emirate, Katsina and the nation in general.

The First Lady via her verified Instagram handle, @Aishambuhari, Wednesday, posted 10 pictures of her visit to Amaechi.

She wrote: “I was received by the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his dear wife, Dame Judith when I paid them a congratulatory visit for his coronation as the Dan Amana of Daura by the Daura Emirate council recently.”

Amaechi and his wife also presented gifts to the first lady.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Personalities including governors and ministers were present at the chieftaincy ceremony.

Recall President Buhari had in January said the person he wants to succeed him in 2023 might be killed if he disclosed his name well ahead of time.

Buhari disclosed this during an interview with Channels TV on January 5th.

Asked if he has a favourite among those eyeing the presidency in 2023, Buhari said he would rather keep the name of the person to himself, saying he may be eliminated before 2023.

“I wouldn‘t (mention the name of my favourite successor) because he may be eliminated if I do. I better keep that a secret,” Buhari said.