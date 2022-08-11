From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has pledged to support and promote breastfeeding among women through regular education and sensitization by emphasizing the health benefits, urging fathers, family members and society to always encourage the process.

According to a statement by Director, Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, she made the commitment at an event organised by the State House Clinic to mark World Breast Feeding Week, 2022.

Represented by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr. Rukayyatu Gurin, Mrs. Buhari assured of her commitment towards ensuring that more families accept and adopt the six months exclusive breast feeding for babies.

The two-day event, held at the State House Auditorium and Utako Community had the theme, “Step Up Breastfeeding, Educate and Support.”

The First Lady, further stressed the importance of sensitization among key stakeholders, stressing the need for more effort to be channeled towards addressing the “myth, disinformation and misinformation on breastfeeding.’’

“I urge stakeholders to consolidate their roles as custodians of breastfeeding and engage relevant authorities towards making policies that protect and promote breastfeeding of babies as a practice.

“Breastfeeding provides babies with natural food that contains all nutritional values that babies require.

“Therefore, as a natural remedy that protects the baby from all kinds of diseases, let us all join our hands as parents to educate, encourage and support our dear mothers to breastfeed their babies sufficiently for a healthier Nigeria,” she said.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, represented by Alhaji Buka Mala, his Special Assistant, explained that State House Clinic was designated Baby-friendly since 1997, and the Breastfeeding Support Group was inaugurated in 1998.

Umar noted that the State House management was committed to the initiative by supporting staff through training, workshops and other educational activities by the Breastfeeding Support Group.

As a way of encouraging breastfeeding mothers to discharge their duties and still look after their babies, Umar said “the State House management has made a crèche available at the clinic.’’

“In conformity with the theme of this year, to educate and support breastfeeding, the State House Clinic conducted a sensitization outreach on breastfeeding on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Utako community in the FCT.

“Today’s event attests to our commitment to promoting and supporting breastfeeding as the best food for babies, and remains a mother’s best gift to herself, her baby and the world,” Umar said.

The Permanent Secretary expressed gratitude to the staff of the State House Clinic for always organising the event, and implored them to continue to ensure that the message reaches all parts of the FCT, and beyond.

In their separate remarks, Dr. Rakiya Ahmed, Head of Department of Paediatrics at State House Clinic and Mr. Madaki Leda, a retired Head Nurse, thanked the Permanent Secretary for his keen interest and financial support which made the Community Breastfeeding Sensitization Outreach a success.