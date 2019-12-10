The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed her readiness to champion the advocacy towards improving maternal and child health so as to minimise infant and maternal mortality in Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari spoke during a peer review meeting with Governors’ Wives Advocacy Coalition, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

The meeting was organised by the first lady to ascertain the progress so far made on their advocacy toward improving reproductive, maternal, adolescent health and nutrition at the various states.

She expressed the need for stakeholders to make a strategic partnership to aggressively tackle the raising cases of maternal and child deaths.

“In 2017, we gathered to discuss the disheartening situation of maternal and child health in the country and realised the need to aggressively address the issue to avoid a situation where more women will have to choose whether to give birth to a child or stay alive.I am happy that we have demonstrated a commitment to making life better,” she said.

The first lady commended wives of governors for their commitment and the progress made so far on the advocacy towards addressing the menace in their various states.