Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari is currently presenting her biography at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The book, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani, is being presented at the State House Conference Centre.

President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently in London for routine medical check-up, is not available for the presentation that attracted dignitaries from across the country.

He is however being represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

But currently gracing the event are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; his wife, Dolapo; and a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is chairing the event.

Others attending are the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Mrs Folorunsho Alakija who is the Special Guest of Honour.

The royal fathers of the day are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, King Appolus Chu.

