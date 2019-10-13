First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari who has been away in London is billed to return to the country today or tomorrow, Sunday Sun authoritatively gathered.

Her return would put to rest rumours in the social media that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari was getting married to Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Presidency had at the weekend dismissed this rumour as unfounded.

As the First Lady returns, it is speculated that she may be joining her husband to Russia on October 21 and possibly in another trip of the president on October 28 to Saudi Arabia.

Sunday Sun gathered that preparations are already completed in the Villa to welcome back the First lady.