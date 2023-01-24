From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari through her foundation Future Assured is organising what is called a Cardiac Mission, in an effort to intervene and lessen the widespread incidences of heart disease that have affected many Nigerians.

The open-heart surgeries are targeted at children and will run for one week from 21st to 28th January 2023. Similar missions will be held at different hospitals across the country.

In a statement by Director of Information to the First Lady of Nigeria, Suleiman Haruna, the Mission, which engaged some of the best cardiac surgeons from Italy, will involve Nigerian surgeons at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

Speaking at a welcoming reception, Mrs. Buhari highlighted the high prevalence of heart disease in Nigerians. She observed that the average Nigerian cannot afford to treat this ailment, which results in avoidable morbidity and mortality.

She expressed confidence that the partnership between the foreign and local surgeons will lead to a transfer of expertise and the saving of many lives.

The First Lady called on well-to-do Nigerians to provide funds for such and other costly treatments and surgeries for disadvantaged Nigerians.

Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Prof. Saad Ahmed, expressed happiness over the choice of his hospital for the surgeries, affirming that as the best government hospital in the British Commonwealth, they have been recognized for conducting many such surgeries before now.

He commended the First Lady for providing a state-of-the-art Quantum Medtronic Heart Lung Machine with a diagnostic module, which is required for conducting surgeries of this nature.

According to him, the machine, is the first of its specification in Sub-Saharan Africa. He assured the First Lady of a successful mission.

The leader of the 13-man team, Oppido Guido, expressed happiness over the opportunity to visit Nigeria and share experiences with professional colleagues and touch the lives of children who are sick.

He said the First Lady showed magnanimity by sponsoring the surgeries completely and should be commended.