From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday evening, stormed the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and held about an hour close door meeting with the national leadership of the party, the National Working Committee (NWC).

She had arrived at the national secretariat of the ruling party in the company of the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, among other female dignitaries.

Although she claimed that her mission was to formally congratulate the national leadership of the party over the victory during the party’s national convention, she also added that she was on a mission to solicit support for female aspirants in the forthcoming party’s primary.

Stating her mission, the Wife of the President, said: “We are here to congratulate the party chairman and to thank the whole party stewards for the work they are doing and to also seek support for women, they should not be forgotten.”

Corroborating the stand of the president’s wife, the Minister of Women Affairs, said: “The First Lady is here with her team to congratulate the national chairman for the opportunity God has given him to lead the party and to thank him for the good work he has started doing and finally to remind him not to forget women because women world is critical in all elective position.”