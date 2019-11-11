Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has advised Nigerians to be the change they want to see in the country.

This is even as she entreated heads of families to wake up to their responsibilities in the society.

She made the call at a special prayer session for the nation hosted by her office and the Chief Imam of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mrs. Buhari said: “Let us manifest in ourselves the change we want to see in our society and our nation.

“I therefore call on heads of families to wake up to their responsibilities in order to provide a good nourishing and thriving environment for our Muslim ummah and the nation as a whole and in order to arrest the multitude of societal ills that are manifesting on daily basis in our society.

“Challenges like corruption, drug abuse among women and young people, internet theft, kidnapping, robbery and other forms of crime.

“Today, many of the nation’s woes are usually attributed to collapse of family values.

“These values are primarily in the custody of parents who are responsible for love, care and provision, they are therefore in the best position to ensure that children grow up and behave responsibility,” she said.

The Former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Almakura, in his remarks lamented that drug abuse could make the future of the country bleak if not checked.

He said: “the focus of this prayer is based on youth reformation.

“One of the things bedeviling this country is the way and manner our youths are abusing drugs.

“If we leave the youths to be taking drugs, then our future will be bleak.

“I pray that people will take lessons from these supplications and prayers and go yo their various societies and platforms and preach, advise, guide and counsel our youths not to take drugs,” he said.

The event which was held at the State House Conference Centre has in attendance the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu; Registrar JAMB, Prof. Ishak Oloyede; wives of Governors as well as many Muslim Clerics and Islamic scholars from across the country.