Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has charged security agencies to quickly put an end to the banditry and other security crises across Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari made the call Saturday in Katsina while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of bandit attacks.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari & her entourage were received at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua International Airport by the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State Mustapha Inuwa. pic.twitter.com/V4aDcL3u4S — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) June 1, 2019

According to her: “The security agents should either assist to take action or they will allow the situation continue until bandits finish killing our people.”

She added: “We are not supposed to be here giving rice, milk and others items to victims of an incident during Ramadan period.

“We should not keep silent while things are happening, thinking that if something happens, today it will not happen tomorrow.

“What happened today will happen tomorrow, it will also happen next tomorrow, if we keep silent.

“It is compulsory to speak the truth, it is not proper for us to get the highest number of votes during the general elections and allow bandits continue killing people and keep quiet.

“We must speak on whatever is going wrong in the country,” the first lady said.

The wife of the president said the donations of relief materials came from herself and wives of former governors of Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom states, among others.

Earlier, District Head of Katsina Alhaji Aminu Abdulmumini thanked the Mrs Buhari for the gesture.

He called on the government to intensify efforts toward addressing the security crisis.

“These people need assistance, but they want the government to address the situation to enable them continue with their normal lives.

“Almost on a daily basis, we hear sounds of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets, yet bandits are killing people, we don’t know what is happening,” he said.

Items distributed to victims of the attacks included rice, milk, sugar and clothes to no fewer than 25,988 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The IDPs were from Batsari, Kurfi, Faskari, Danmusa, Jibia, Safana, Kankara local government areas, among other districts.