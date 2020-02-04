Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday received former First Lady, Mrs Turai Yar’Adua, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president’s wife personally broke the news on her Intagram page on Tuesday.

She disclosed that the two of them discussed gender-based violence, drug abuse and the development of the country generally.

Mrs. Yar’Adua was accompanied to the villa by one of her daughters, Mrs Zainab Dakingari.

Mrs. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua also attended the meeting.

Mrs. Buhari, who also shared the pictures of the visit on her page, added that she got former first lady’s perspectives on the issues, adding that Yar’Adua’s wife reminisced on the past, especially the years she spent at the State House.

She wrote: “I was pleased to see Mrs. Yar’Adua in high spirit; we rubbed minds on a number of issues that touch on gender-based violence, drug abuse and youth development in Nigeria.

“I also got to hear her experience and perspectives on these issues.

“I conducted her round the area of what used to be her former office and while she reminisced her time in the State House, she also inspected the pictures of former first ladies in the conference hall, which she initiated during her time in order to honour all the Nigerian former first ladies.”

It was Turai’ first visit to the villa since the President, Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.

It was also said that she did not pay a visit to the villa during President Goodluck Jonathan’s era from 2010 to 2015.

Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010 after a protracted illness, resulting in the then Vice-President Jonathan assuming full leadership of Nigeria as the president.