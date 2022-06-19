(NAN)

First Lady Aisha Buhari has expressed the need for couples to always respect the norms and values of marriage to ensure a successful and happy marital life.

Mrs Buhari said this at a wedding dinner of Iman Tanko Almakura, daughter of Dr Mairo Almakura, Special Assistant to the President on Africa First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja.

She urged the couple to imbibe the principles of marriage in their home by adhering strictly to its norms and values, to guarantee a happy and successful marriage.

The first lady explained that counselling will go a long way to equip the couple with the requisite knowledge of matrimonial life, especially in appreciating the strength and weaknesses of each other.

Mrs Buhari also advocated the need for couples to always go for proper counselling before marriage, to ensure a better understanding of one another.

“We all know how the bride was brought up, I am sure she`s going to be a good and caring wife to her husband and I will also like to call the attention of the husband, Sadiq Kaoje, to sustain the love you have for the bride.

“ I am sure with the guidance of the teachings of holy books, you will have a peaceful marital life.

The first lady, therefore, tasked the couple to always seek the guidance and teachings of holy prophet to ensure peaceful and everlasting matrimonial life.

On his part, the Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who spoke on behalf of the Nigerian Governors Forum, wished the couple a happy and everlasting marital life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the dinner include Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule and members of the first family

