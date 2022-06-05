From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has urged the National Assembly to promptly pass the Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) Council Bill, approved by Federal Executive Council in 2020, to regulate the practice and the products.

This is even as she regretted the low level of utilisation of the over 10,000 species of medicinal plants in the country, despite their huge need for production of drugs, cosmetics and other essential products.

She made the call yesterday at a conference jointly organised by her office in collaboration with the Federal of Ministry of Health, Department of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM).

She described the conference with the theme “Nigerian Indigenous Medicinal Plants – Health Benefits and Economic Potentials,” as apt and intended to showcase and recognise the country’s local medicinal plants.

She noted that Nigeria is blessed with over 10,000 species of medicinal plants of which less than 20 per cent is currently being utilised.

Mrs. Buhari said: “These valuable bio-resources, often referred to as “Green Gold,” can be harnessed for the production of medicines, cosmetics and other products for the benefit of our people.

