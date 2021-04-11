The recommendation was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of summit. It reads in part: “Summit affirmed the tremendous achievements made by Her Excellency, Dr Aisha Buhari, her predecessors, and wives of the state governors in Nigeria and resolved that policy and administrative measures are required at national and state levels to formally accommodate the existence of this indispensable office as a complement to inclusive governance. This will also foster more accountability and transparency in governance.

“Summit raised the importance of First Ladies as role models for women and youth. To this end, and in order to avoid negative perceptions and stereotypes, First Ladies were encouraged to live up to expectations by being approachable and inclusive.”