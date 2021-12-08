From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A former teacher and the current Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development in Taraba State Mrs. Wilbina Jackson has described the Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari as one of her finest Physics students at Yelwa Secondary School, Yola decades ago.

The Physics graduate of covetous Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, class of 1983, stated this while proving a point that Adamawa state has a long-standing history of ensuring that children whether girls or boys have no limitation to their educational pursuit.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna at the sideline of the launch of the National Gender Education Policy in Northern Nigeria which was held at a hotel in Kaduna, the commissioner added that Governor Adamu Umaru Fintiri placed a premium on gender education which will catalyze the implementation of the policy in the state.

According to her, “in Adamawa State, we don’t have much problem around gender education because we treat all the same. Just as you see me as a commissioner, that shows that girls have been going to school in the state.

“I studied Physics in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduated in 1983 with single honour. I have since been teaching Physics in Adamawa state. I’ve taught a lot of boys and girls.

“In terms of budgetary provision for education in the state, we don’t budget separate for boys or girls education. The governor has been doing very well.

“I can proudly tell Nigerians that I was a teacher to the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari. I was her Physics teacher. She was a very good physics student and she should be able to still remember Mrs Jackson in Yelwa Secondary School, Yola. But, I cannot remember the year she graduated.

“So, if a lady of that status could pass through Adamawa, it means the state has been doing well in educating its children irrespective of gender.

“If before now a parent allows his child to be hawking or begging for help maybe because he cannot afford to send them to school, that should be a thing of the past now because the governor has made the basics free and we are encouraging parents to make sure their children go to school and stay to graduate.

“During my time, some parents would say they would not waste their money on girls who will later become a wife to another man. Now that I am a commissioner, parents should know that educating a girl does not mean a waste of money because the outcome is the same”, she said.