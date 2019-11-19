Juliana Taiwo

First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has announced that a new women-focused radio station will commence test transmission in the next few weeks in Abuja.

According to her, the focus of the radio station will be developmental issues as a whole.

According to a statement by her Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Aliyu Abdullahi,Mrs. Buhari made the disclosure at the 4th Edition of Voice of Women (VOW) Conference where she was has m honoured as Woman of the Year 2019, on Tuesday l at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja.

The event was organized by Women Radio in conjunction with the Voice of Women Foundation.

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady said the award will spur her to do more to protect, advocate for and defend Nigerian women and girls at all levels.

While declaring the conference open, she noted that Nigerian women are still far from where they want to be, but are also not where they used to be.

According to her, Nigerian women and girls have more access to education opportunities as shown by the increase in enrolments of young girls in schools across the country.

She drew attention to the rampant cases of abuse especially in institutions of learning as exposed by a recent BBC documentary, and called for a thorough investigation of all reported cases and overhauling of codes of conduct in Nigerian Institutions to accommodate stiffer consequences on offenders.

Mrs. Buhari noted the importance of advocacy and commended the founder of Women Radio, Lagos, for giving women a voice, promising to support the advocacy.

Convener of VOW 2019 and founder of Women Radio, Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, in her welcome address said the conference has become an annual cornerstone event where key stakeholders congregate to reflect, deliberate and re-strategize a comprehensive action plan to advance the women agenda in Nigeria.

She noted that 2019 will be remembered “as the year Nigeria women and girls collectively started speaking above whispers challenging the culture of silence and the institutionalized commodification of our body as a means to an end throughout our lives” and hoped that conversations from the event will set the collective agenda for socio-economic and political advancement of Nigerian women moving forward.

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo in her remarks called on women to elevate their thoughts, words, ideas and actions in order to elevate Nigeria.

An award was also presented to the Governor of Kwara state Alhaji Adulrahman Abdulrazaq for his support in elevating women in his State.

The event was also attended by wife of the Senate President and wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives. Also at the event were wives of present and former governors.