Top dignitaries including Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari; first female President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan; Zimbabwean First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa; wives of governors of Kaduna, Kebbi and Kwara states: Mrs Hadiza el-Rufai, Dr Zainab Bagudu and Mrs Olufolake AbdulRasaq respectively will lead a host of other global business leaders to this year’s FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, Awards and Exhibitions.

Other keynote speakers at the event include the Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; former Minister of Industry, Mrs. Onikepo Nike Akande and a philanthropist and founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C & S Worldwide, Reverend Esther Ajayi.

Other top dignitaries attending the event, scheduled to hold between November 22 and 24, 2021 in Dubai, are the Associate Vice President, International Operations, Dubai Tourism, Mrs Hoor Mohammad Noor Al Khaja; founder and Group CEO, Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Joana Gyan Cudjoe; Managing Partner at Bizzmosis Group, Marianna Bulbuc; founder, Majestic Coin, Mwamba Solomon wa Ngoy and Director Africa, International Operations, Dubai Tourism, Ms Stella Obinwa.

The event is supported by the UAE Government and will have in attendance Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, who has reconfirmed that he would personally be in attendance.

The Chief Executive of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, also disclosed that the FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, scheduled to hold at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, would host leading women from every sector from within and outside Africa and wouldfurther provide platforms that would help forge positive changes for women.

