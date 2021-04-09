From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Aisha Buhari’s spontaneity has redefined the role of the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, describing her as an unusual occupier of the office.

Osinbajo said this yesterday at the book presentation titled “Aisha Buhari: Being Different” written by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr. Hajo Sani, at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

According to the Vice President, the First Lady, has endeared herself to Nigerians by stepping outside the box of what used to be the personage and traditional roles in Nigeria’s presidential history.

He added that Mrs. Buhari has regaled Nigerians with many firsts, including keeping Nigerians updated with activities of her office or how she feels on an issue via social media outlets and connecting with the public in real-time.

He said: “Dr. Hajo Sani has written a most engaging book on an incredibly fascinating person, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady. It’s unlikely that any First Lady in Nigeria’s history has, in such a few short years, captured the imagination of Nigerians as profoundly as Aisha Buhari.

“She’s, of course, the first First Lady to be on Twitter, on Instagram, and other social media platforms, getting her unfiltered views across to the Nigerian people and she’s probably the first to receive, in real time, the opinions of Nigerians on her views.

“With her views, forthright, crisp, truthful and once in a while controversial, she has established an ongoing conversation with the Nigerian people. The issues that concern them most, the issues that concern us the most; good governance, security, putting food on the table, the education of our children, prompt payment of pensions to army veterans, drug abuse, the violation and victimisation of women and every once in a while she airs her own personal struggles, her annoyance, in a manner, probably unprecedented in the role of the First Lady anywhere. There is no question that Aisha Buhari is different.”

Mrs. Buhari raked in N95 million at the launch of her book.