Christy Anyanwu

Aisha Falode is a journalism icon, a lady who blazed a trail for female sports reporters. She brought elan to sports telecasting in the 90’s on the platform of African Independent Television (AIT), when sports reporting was predominantly associated with men. She cut her name in gold with Exclusive Sports reportage on footballers. Today, she is an astute sports administrator and President of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL). In this interview, she talks about her passion for sports and vision as president of NWFL.

In the 90s, reporting sports was like a no go area for female journalists. What spurred your interest in this aspect of journalism?

I think then women were limited in the scope of the opportunities available in different professional fields. If you look at the journey, not only in sports journalism or broadcasting, from when I started, there were other professions dominated by men, for instance engineering, and medicine; we also had few aeronautical engineers and pilots. Women were just beginning to find their space and voice of expression. We were just beginning to realize that there was so much we could do.

They are beginning to realize that the limitations that they have suffered was not in the mind, it was just the perception that has been built around womanhood to make you doubt your own self worth, capabilities, achievements and possibilities. Right now, there are no limitations anymore. There are possibilities in all the professions. Once you have the courage to dabble into it, you will find that the stereotype still works against you. But a woman who knows what her goal is, who knows that she could break the boundaries, who knows that she could apply herself much more than what the man was making her believe, would then be her own limitation. Then, your self-expression is limited, it is then it becomes a question of whether a woman can actually do it and do it very well. I give my appreciation to those women in banking and engineering and other fields we didn’t regard were for women. If you can dream big, it then means that dream can be brought into reality. That was what happened in the 90’s when we started sports journalism. It was a lot of hard work for you to be trusted and build credibility. In the midst of it all, information was not readily available when we started like we have right now when everything is at the touch of a button. We had to seek it, we had to go after it, we had to source it and it was not easy. If you are consistent, if you are focused, then impossibility is just nothing. I had the privilege and cooperation of being on a network that was also new at the time; there were not too many television stations around then. That period not only worked for me, it also gave me the platform to connect with the Nigerian audience who were very passionate with sports. And this happened at the time when we had Super Eagles and were breaking every norm in the world of football. We had a mass of people who were following the team passionately. I was also given a privilege to be part of their team, following them around, getting to the inner circle and reporting those things that we call exclusives. I had the exclusives because the players trusted me and saw something fresh and different; they saw the passion, the quality and the dedication that I had on the job. Before the men got the story, I had it first. So, that kind of built the image that I had and which broke the ceiling. When I look back now, I am overwhelmed with the way young girls and women have also embraced the profession. And they are doing an excellent job, both on local TV, print media and radio.

Were you comfortable among male colleagues at assignments and during trips?

Of course, I was comfortable. I didn’t go into sports journalism for the fun of it. I had always wanted to be a sports journalist. I was also fascinated by it. Academically, I was ready for it; I was also an athlete. So mixing with the guys was what we did as athletes. We went for sports competitions and sports festivals, and you were always with the guys. Maybe that gave me some comfort and acceptability, I didn’t feel any awkwardness and of course, when I now got into Confederation of African Football (CAF), it was a bigger stage for me as well because I had to deal with men all over Africa. I could enter any dressing room. I built a network of professional friendships among the players. In the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup when the Super Eagles had crashed out and it was only the Senegalese national (Teranga Lions) that was in the competition, they were the toast of the world media. I had to shift my focus from the Super Eagles to the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

The brotherhood and the solidarity of an African sister following the team even when the world media was seeking to have interview with them, I was getting in and out of their hotel and training ground as though I was part of the technical crew. I remember those days with nostalgia. I cherished those moments and the opportunity given to me; I cherish and appreciate some people in my career. I didn’t have experience when I started; they trusted their guts to let me be. Chief Raymond Dokpesi for one had to tell his board, “if she doesn’t have the experience she needs the platform to get the experience. So, let her be’. He is proud of what I was able to give back to the profession.

I think that is a strong message for employers of labour. Don’t look for experience because the experience would come from the opportunities that you give to those without the experience and you never can tell, you may just have an asset in that boy or in that girl that does not have the experience, and it becomes the one that turns the table in your favour. I’m happy that more women are embracing the profession now wholeheartedly

Someone would think you grew up in the midst of all boys and that’s where the passion comes from. Is that correct?

Even though I had brothers, I also had sisters. It’s just that football was something I was passionate about. Many parents have also embraced their children being athletes. Back then, parents did not want their children to be athletes; people are beginning to see opportunities now, they see that it’s not only for charity or for fun. It’s a serious business. It’s a profession where people make millions of naira and live comfortably for the rest of their lives. So, it’s also a good thing that a lot of players are encouraging their children to take sports as a profession. I wasn’t a player but I had all the glamour. I may not have the same money as those who play the game but it gave me the platform and opportunity to get whatever I want. Without this profession, I don’t think I would have been happy or comfortable doing any other thing.

As President of the Nigerian Women Football League, how is it working with women, some say it’s not easy?

I’m the chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League. That is one assignment I do not take lightly. It’s an opportunity for me to make my impact in administering the game, even though it’s the same passion and dedication that I’m putting into the work.

We have been able to turn around, not only the visibility and the acceptance of women playing football. We’ve also been able to give the girl-child hope that they can actually take football as a profession and live comfortably in life. A lot of our national team players come from the women league. They also move from the league, to play professional football and go on to play in the national teams and be discovered by international scouts. They also play professional football abroad. We are very proud of what we have been able to do. We have created so many activities within the league to also keep the girl-child busy throughout the season. From playing the regular league, we play the Super Falcon, we have the champion league and we have the women league foundation. This is just to give back to the girl child and to let them know that there is dignity in labour and self worth. Pursuing your passion with dedication and discipline, you can achieve whatsoever you set your mind to achieve.

What’s your vision as chairperson of the women league?

My vision really is to secure corporate support of Nigerians for the league not too far from now. The investment in women’s football is still at its least. We do not have the value and the premium placed on it. It’s very low and you cannot do anything without financial support. Football is the same game for the man and the women.

They have the same play team, they play on the same pitch, they give the same performance and it’s the same result. We just have to see some parity between the investment in women football and that of the men. Once we can get that corporate support, every other thing will fall into place. Honestly, there is nothing we can do without that support. We have tried to create different levels of activities and programmes for women football in Nigeria, to showcase to the corporate world that they can leverage some of our activities and build their brand communication around such activities. We are just looking for that brand affinity with the corporate world, brand support and once we can get that we will just have everything the league needs to flourish and compete with the highest level.