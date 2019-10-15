Since a video clip of a private altercation between First Lady Aisha Buhari and her in-laws became public, three hashtags have been trending on Twitter.

#FirstLady leads the trends with 17,100 tweets; her brother in-law 80-year-old #MammanDaura follows with 14,400 tweets so far; while #AishaBuhari trails them with 11,900 tweets.

The tweets are unequivocal in sanctioning the Dauras for not only living in Aso Villa, but for also reacting to the First Lady as seen in the video released by Fatima Daura.

Some of the tweets:

#TuesdayThoughts

1. Why is Mamman Daura and his family living in the Presidential Villa? 2. Is the leaking of the Aisha Buhari's video by Fatimah not a breach of security? 3. Are the security details of the first lady incapacitated? 4. How long will this continue?

Answers pls — SavageQueen (@9jaSavageQueen) October 15, 2019

If Fatima can have audacity to not only lock Aisha Buhari out inside Aso Rock but to record her in the presence Aisha security details, imagine what the cabals are doing with Presidential Power. What a clone country.

This #NextLevel maaaaaad sha — Agala Uchenna (@UchebobAgala) October 15, 2019

While we await the full story

I believe Aisha Buhari deserves some respect.

I'm a Nigerian. pic.twitter.com/rItNnrfv3P — Phcity Teni (@wynny49) October 15, 2019

If Fatima, Mamman Daura's daughter could have the gut to dare Aisha Buhari the First Lady and the securities and Buhari himself cannot do anything, how much more Mamman himself. Stranger Things happening in Asorock. Mamman is truly the power behind the throne of Nigeria. — AyeMojuba 🇳🇬 (@ayemojubar) October 15, 2019

I have read the interview granted by Fatima Mamman Daura and I’m not surprised at her guts. President Buhari gave so much power to Mamman Daura that makes his family disrespect the First Lady. Imagine Aisha Buhari was an Edo girl. Na broken noise she for carry. Rubbish! — Henry O (@onos_147) October 15, 2019

The office of the First Lady must be respected #I stand with Aisha Buhari# — Joyce Iweha (@joyceroyalty) October 15, 2019

Aisha Buhari is the First Lady of the Federal Republic, how can Mamman Daura Fatima shot a video in Aso Rock & it gets into social media, isn't this a clear breach of high security & espionage in the Villa? @ALIBABAGCFR @Audu @RadioPaparazi @benmurraybruce @ShehuSani @GovWike — BottomLine (@BottomLineNG) October 15, 2019

If toke makinwa ended up with ON BECOMING after her failed relationship, TOYOSI from JENIFA'S DIARY, a novel. Who's Aisha Buhari not to owe us a book after Buhari's presidency. We'd suggest you make the title:

The other Room by Aisha Buhari. — 💕T. R. A. P. Q. U. E. E. N 👑 (@chubbie_ghabbie) October 15, 2019

I refuse to be distracted by Buhari’s domestic problems.

If Fatima likes, she should fight Aisha on Snapchat. Our borders are closed, and inflation is coming with a mustang. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) October 15, 2019

(PUNCH)