In the last few years, Nigerians have witnessed the horrible spectacle of people taking their own lives, sometimes in a dramatic fashion. A few of them have chosen to take a plunge into the lagoon off the Third Mainland Bridge. It then becomes the business of the municipal authorities to find their dead body, locate their identity and speculate on the reason they did what they did. In most of these instances, they left no suicide note and their families were only left to do an educated guesswork on the reason for their decision to end it all.

However, Aisha Omolola, a 300 level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, did it differently. She left a suicide note before she drank a bottle of insecticide on December 26 last year. She died instantly. In the suicide note, she blamed her parents for her decision.

Hear her: “If I am no more, please hold my family responsible. I have tried to be the best I can be, stayed away from them just because they blamed me for their mistakes and they can’t love, help and take care of me like their own. My mum has made life a living hell for me because she is bipolar and frustrated, accusing me of being a witch and a cursed child even though my brother is responsible for my education and upkeep. The only thing she helps me with is my feeding money. I have gone out of my way to take care of my mum by giving her food and money but I still end up being her problems.” Aisha went further to say, “My brother can’t stick to his promise anymore because he feels I am not his responsibility and I have my own family. I hope and believe that now that I am gone, it will bring them relief and happiness.” To her friends she said, “ I am so sorry Collins I had to leave you this way. Maryam Olayemi, you have been more than a bestie to me. I am also sorry to all my friends and well-wishers. I love to be happy but I am nothing but a broken child. I don’t believe in God anymore because I can’t see my purpose anymore. I love you all so much.”

She demonstrated that love for her friends by leaving her ATM PIN and her cellphone password for them.

As at the time of this writeup, there was no word from her parents, her brother or her friends but I am certain they must all be shocked to their marrows. We cannot say whether everything she has said about her parents is absolutely true or whether there is a chance that she may have felt differently from them about the role of parents in their children’s lives. But it is obvious that from her own perspective the parents did not love her, and did not try to make her as happy as she wanted to be. That to her was enough for her to take the difficult decision of taking her own life, although some other children deprived of parental love may not have taken that kind of decision. It is clear that despite the disagreement with their daughter, they would not have wished her dead. Her death will not only shock them and perhaps this death and the manner of it will remain a deep stab in their hearts. I am almost certain that if they knew that their daughter was going to take such a drastic decision they would have done everything to stop her. No parent, no matter how cruel, would like his or her child to take his or her life because that is a stain on the family’s name, no matter how plausible the reason.