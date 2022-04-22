The African Independent Television (AIT) has lost Malam Muhammad Ibrahim, its Correspondent in Minna, Niger, in a ghastly motor accident, according to a statement in Minna signed by

Mr Daniel Atori, Secretary, Correspondent Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in the state.

The statement, issued on Friday, said that the incident occurred within Minna metropolis on Thursday.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we received with shock the sudden death of a dedicated, hardworking and gentle colleague, Muhammad Ibrahim who passed away after a ghastly motor accident on Thursday in Minna, the Niger state capital”, the statement said.

It said that the late Ibrahim was a dedicated and pious Muslim who stood for what he believed in.

The statement said that the Correspondents’ Chapel and the state council of NUJ would miss the deceased, especially for his dedication to duty and contributions to the development of the union.

“We will surely missed him, especially his dedication to work and commitment to union activities in the state,” the statement read.

It said that late Ibrahim, in his early 50s was survived by a wife, four children and an aged mother.

The statement prayed for the repose of his soul, and for God to grant his family and the media world the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

It said that the deceased was buried on Thursday according to Islamic rites at Fadipe, Dutsen Kura Gwari, Minna. (NAN)