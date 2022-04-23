From John Adams, Minna

The African Independent Television (AIT) has lost its Niger State correspondent, Mallam Mohammed Danladi Ibrahim, to a ghastly motor accident on Thursday in Minna. The late Danladi died on Thursday evening after his vehicle had a head-on collusion with an over speeding Mercedes Benz car within Minna, the state capital.

A statement by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State chapter signed by the Chairman, Mallam Mustapha Bina, and Secretary, Prince Dan Atori said the late AIT Correspondent died of complications from the accident.

According to the statement, he was “a dedicated, hardworking and gentle colleague and pious Muslim who stood for what he believed in.”

The late Danladi, it was gathered had just returned from an assignment at Lapai, the headquarters of Lapai Local Government Area of the state where he had gone to cover the formal declaration by Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, former Chief Press Secretary to late former Niger State governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, to contest the House of Representatives election for Agaie/Lapai Federal constituency before the accident occurred. On his return, he was said to have gone to a private FM Radio station in Minna, where had parked his car and had his prayers with some Muslim faithful at about 7:30 in the evening but died shortly after.

He was married with four children and had since been buried in Minna according to Islamic rite.