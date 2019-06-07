Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has summoned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Attorney of the Federation (AGF) to appear before it over the closure of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power.

They are to appear on June 13 to show cause why they should not been restrained, from blocking, jamming, stopping, removing from the air and/or interfering with the airwaves of the plaintiff/applicant in any way and manner howsoever, in its broadcast and airing of news, views, documentaries, or any other legitimate broadcast material that is usually associated with television, radio or social media broadcast pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed along with this application.

Meantime, Justice Inyang Ekwo has equally ordered all the parties to the suit to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the motion ex parte.

This was after listening to counsel to Daar Communication Plc, Benson Igbanor, who moved the ex parte motion.

