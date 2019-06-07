It has emerged that, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower radio from the stable of Daar Communication Plc are now officially back on air after the clampdown slammed on them by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The two stations started broadcasting a while ago.

There are no details yet regarding their return to business after it was said that a court in Abuja nullified the suspension of the operating licenses of the two stations.

The NBC had shut the stations yesterday citing professional misconduct.