Molly Kilite, Abuja

It has emerged that a staff of the Africa Independent Television/Ray Power Radio AIT/Raypower) Abayomi Adigun, based in Abuja has been killed.

Adigun was suspected to have been killed by ‘one-chance’ robbers operating in the city, who pushed out of a moving vehicle while he was on his way to work.

The FCT Police Command spokesman, Anjuguri Mamza, confirmed the death of the Adigun.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Mpape area of the FCT confirmed that the body of the journalist was picked up along Kubwa-Aya expressway,” he said.

According to a source, the incident happened on Sunday night, when he boarded a cab suspected to belong to the ‘one- chance’ thieves. His body was said to have wounds which he might have sustained after several stabbing.

Another source added that Adigun before coming to Abuja was a staff of the Ilorin office. He was recently transferred to Abuja to team up with the Kakaaki production workforce.